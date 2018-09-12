5

Uber rebrand (uber.design)

  • Bugsy SailorBugsy Sailor, 1 hour ago

    Heroku application error. Wah wah.

  • Febril CuevasFebril Cuevas, 40 minutes ago

    Something about the type reminds me of Ebay.

  • marcio_ duartemarcio_ duarte, 1 minute ago

    Uber rebland

  • Tony GinesTony Gines, 1 hour ago

    This feels as vanilla as can be. While the design of the typography is clean, and the executions definitely help sell the idea, the branding is underwhelming and forgettable. It's quite a stretch with the U frame in the billboards and signage. It's less clever and more okayyy.

    I dunno. Missed opportunity here to really shine with something unique.

