Adobe XD Resources (UI kits, icon sets and more)

Hello everyone,

This is Meenal Relekar from the Adobe XD Product Marketing Team. I’m excited to join you for another AMA.

Today we’re here to talk about XD design resources. We just launched a new Adobe XD Resources Page. This page is designed as a central location for resources to help you kick-start your projects. Here you can access the latest FREE UI kits for popular platforms like iOS, Windows, and Material Design as well as kits and icon sets from top designers. We’ll continue to add more kits and other resources to this page regularly.

We’d love to hear how you are using UI kits in your projects as well as:

Which kits have you used in the past?

Where do you usually look for kits?

Which kit(s) on the XD resources page are most helpful to you?

Are there other kits or other resources you would like to see on this page?

Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know your thoughts!

Thanks,

Meenal