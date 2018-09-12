Please add a "Tools" badge option to DN
3 hours ago from Tony Gines, Señor Designer
I find it difficult to discern between badges when posting a story about a new tool or service. They usually land somewhere between either Show DN or Site Design – both of which would be incorrect if we're showing off a new tool for design.
Seems simple enough, but there may be some limitation to the DN framework I don't know about, like a limit of 10 or something.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now