16

Please add a "Tools" badge option to DN

3 hours ago from , Señor Designer

I find it difficult to discern between badges when posting a story about a new tool or service. They usually land somewhere between either Show DN or Site Design – both of which would be incorrect if we're showing off a new tool for design.

Seems simple enough, but there may be some limitation to the DN framework I don't know about, like a limit of 10 or something.

4 comments

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, 7 minutes ago

    I'd be interested in this.... one of the main reasons I come here is for news on latest tools, or info about new tools etc... or anything about Figma :)

    1 point
  • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 1 minute ago

    I think we all have said once in a while that a tools badge would be nice. Still we got none. But we have downvote now.

    0 points
  • Gage WrightGage Wright, 1 minute ago

    I like this idea.

    0 points
  • Daniel GoldenDaniel Golden, 1 hour ago

    imo it may be helpful to remove badges all together.

    0 points