3
New Portfolio Site - Zachary Hamed (zhamed.com)
5 hours ago from Zach Hamed
5 hours ago from Zach Hamed
You live in the Statue of Liberty? Bet the views are amazing.
Love it. Unique. Are you calling a bunch of different APIs to get the data on the page?Can you give a brief overview how did you build it? Like the color themes as well.
Any and all feedback welcome!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now