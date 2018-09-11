2 comments

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 16 minutes ago

    The example you cite may have had the desired affect, but I would not recommend intentionally agitating customers unless you want them to leave. There are many ways to illicit proper feedback without being so confrontational and aggressive.

    • Nathan KontnyNathan Kontny, 2 minutes ago

      Thanks for reading the post Jim! I think "agitate" and "aggressive" might be strong words through that don't describe what I'm actually encouraging. I'm pretty sure our customers don't get that feeling from us. There are ways to challenge people's thinking without making them feel like we're "aggressive" and we just want to fight. I realize though in the wrong hands that nuance might be tough. And given the media/political climate we live in today: I can see why "argue" = "aggressive"vs "argue" = "debate". But you are definitely right. I don't argue that anyone should be intentionally aggressive or agitate their users :)

