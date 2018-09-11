Sketch library override support added in Scribble (canvasflip.com)
1 hour ago from Vipul. Mishra, Maker & founder of Visual Inspector @CanvasFlip Inc
Hello there, We have added support for Sketch library elements in design/copy collaboration tool - Scribble.
** Which means, you can edit & collaborate on library elements just like rest of the copy in the design! It wasn't easy but we did it for you.. **
If you haven't heard of Scribble, let me ask you something:
do you use Sketch App for designing UI?
If yes, would it be helpful for you to be able to share your art boards with clients/ stakeholders and let them write copy remotely?
And, you get latest copy in your local Sketch files? No word/excel sheets involved.
Keeping track of all copy versions?
** This is what Scribble does for you - and it's free to try. Get Free Scribble Account Now. **
