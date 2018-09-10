Introducing...downvoting!
31 minutes ago from Spenser Wolz, Community Manager
Greetings DN,
We just pushed out a big update to the voting system here on Designer News. You can now downvote posts and comments! This is just the first step of many we're currently working on to improve and breathe new life into DN. We believe the philosophy of Downvoting should be mainly for unwanted content, spam, etc, and not for disagreeing with a comment.
Remember, with great power comes great responsibility.
Feel free to leave any comments or questions below! :)
