3 comments

  • James Young, 13 minutes ago

    Plain text.

    Images bug the hell out of me because all my emails show as having attachments in my inbox then and when you forward them to Trello they attach the signatures to cards.

    2 points
  • Ken Em, 1 day ago

    Just plain text. Gmail.

    1 point
    • James LaneJames Lane, 11 hours ago

      But if you do use images, don't link anywhere... Use encoded image urls (i.e. base64).

      0 points