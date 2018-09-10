2
How you guys manage to design email signatures?
1 day ago from su liang, Designer at C 14
And which tool you're using?
1 day ago from su liang, Designer at C 14
Plain text.
Images bug the hell out of me because all my emails show as having attachments in my inbox then and when you forward them to Trello they attach the signatures to cards.
But if you do use images, don't link anywhere... Use encoded image urls (i.e. base64).
