I'm passionate about UI & UX where do I start?

11 hours ago from , Getting started with UI and UX

I am not sure where to start to learn design and user experience, where do you suggest I start my journey and how do I continue to grow after that?

How did you get started? What resources did you use? What's your creative process like?

I have no experience and am just getting started.

Thanks in advance!

1 comment