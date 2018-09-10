I'm passionate about UI & UX where do I start?
11 hours ago from Ken B, Getting started with UI and UX
I am not sure where to start to learn design and user experience, where do you suggest I start my journey and how do I continue to grow after that?
How did you get started? What resources did you use? What's your creative process like?
I have no experience and am just getting started.
Thanks in advance!
