Is there a reason you don't use a design system?

I've been using Cabana design system for projects recently and it's great. For others, who do not use a design system - can you tell me why? Are the design systems that exist not working for you for some reason?

My question is not really about the debate around design systems, I'm really just curious if the Systems that exist don't work for you and/or I'd like to understand how you prefer to work.

  Daniel De Laney

    I think what you mean to ask is less about design systems in general but bootstrapping new projects with pre-canned design systems.

    I used to be totally against it because I wanted to design everything bespoke. If a little design is fun, more should be better, I reasoned.

    What I've come to believe is that focus is the principle skill of design. Every second you spend designing a needlessly clever Terms of Service page is a second you could have spent thinking about the things that make your product valuable. To that end, I'll reuse whatever I can to buy back time for more important things.

