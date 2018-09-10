Is there a reason you don't use a design system?
16 hours ago from Jess Eddy, Designer
I've been using Cabana design system for projects recently and it's great. For others, who do not use a design system - can you tell me why? Are the design systems that exist not working for you for some reason?
My question is not really about the debate around design systems, I'm really just curious if the Systems that exist don't work for you and/or I'd like to understand how you prefer to work.
