Create hip storyboards in Sketch
3 hours ago from Martin Ahe, Senior UX Designer
Hey guys! I’ve been working on a little kit to make it easier to create cool storyboards in Sketch. Here’s the link: https://www.storyboarding.design/ It's still a super early draft, but I’d love to hear your comments/feedback! Is this something you find valuable? What would you add/change?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now