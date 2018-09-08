23 Is Chrome 69 supposed to look good? 3 hours ago from Gavin McFarlandWhat's your thought on the way version 69 of Chrome looks? I hear people saying it looks really nice but I'm indifferent—borderline think it looks ugly.https://developers.google.com/web/updates/2018/09/nic69Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now