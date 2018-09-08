When hiring designers, do you give a design test as part of the interview process? If so, what's the test?

I'm about to conduct some interviews for a design position that I need to fill, and I'm wondering if a design test of some sort would be useful and appropriate.

Also, has anyone received one while interviewing? How was it?

  • Matt WillettMatt Willett, 1 minute ago

    I have received one in the past and it was odd since the project was for an actual client of the firm I applied to; and they were going through an active branding process project with them. I told them it was spec work flat out since no compensation was offered for my time. I still proceeded with it, landed the job and then found out the firm was... difficult to work for.

    In the past and now working as a freelancer I have seen a simpler questionnaire style test crop up. Where you present the applicants with a website, most of them have not been work the company has done (or they have pointed to other top tier sites) and ask them to provide 3 points of improvement to the website and rationalize why. It speaks to their design methodologies, what they are looking for, and how attentive they are to details. This might be the best approach I've seen besides paying someone for a quick sample project.

