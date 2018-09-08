When hiring designers, do you give a design test as part of the interview process? If so, what's the test?
2 days ago from Justin Williams, Interactive Designer
I'm about to conduct some interviews for a design position that I need to fill, and I'm wondering if a design test of some sort would be useful and appropriate.
Also, has anyone received one while interviewing? How was it?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now