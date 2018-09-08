Favorite iOS News App in 2018?
2 hours ago from Sohel S
What are your favorite iOS news apps from a purely design point of view?
If you were to focus on design / typography / information density, and ignore content / curation / credibility, which app really stands out?
I personally like The New York Times and Newsroom (Yahoo).
What do you guys think?
PS - I searched and the last such question I found was from 3 years ago: https://www.designernews.co/stories/53265-favorite-ios-news-app
