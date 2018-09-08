Favorite iOS News App in 2018?

What are your favorite iOS news apps from a purely design point of view?

If you were to focus on design / typography / information density, and ignore content / curation / credibility, which app really stands out?

I personally like The New York Times and Newsroom (Yahoo).

What do you guys think?

PS - I searched and the last such question I found was from 3 years ago: https://www.designernews.co/stories/53265-favorite-ios-news-app