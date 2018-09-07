2 comments

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, a minute ago

    Overall I really like your site. A super minor critique would be that your contact form seems really thin, especially compared to your website, and the form labels seem really heavy. You could probably get rid of them and use the placeholder text as a label. Was going to mention the copy but you already did, so all over, nice work :)

    0 points
  • Orcun IlbeyliOrcun Ilbeyli, 5 hours ago

    Hello DN!

    My name is Orçun, a product designer from Turkey. I've finally finished my long overdue portfolio site and wanted to share it with the community. There is still some work to do. Especially copy writing for projects to bring more insight to them. E.g. how I work, what were the challenges, telling the story behind the projects and such.

    For nerds: I've used Jekyll and Netlify as the backbone of the website. Also leveraged some CSS Grid goodness. Any feedback is welcome!

    Any feedback is welcome, cheerz!

    0 points