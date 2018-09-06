Live Webflow speed build challenge (youtube.com)
2 hours ago from Nelson Abalos Jr, Customer Success Specialist @ Webflow
2 hours ago from Nelson Abalos Jr, Customer Success Specialist @ Webflow
An idea that one of my subscribers had was to do a live speed rebuild of Pablo Stanley's simple landing page. Then the idea grew into a challenge between myself and my colleague Waldo.
We'll be streaming live at 7pm (pst) tonight.
The challenge will be 3 rounds.
If you can't make it, you can watch the replay after the event.
