Today Figma crushed the organization

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 What's New This Week

The Instance Swapping menu now shows you better separates local instances and instances from the Team Library

In fact, this update significantly ruins all the previous components organization. Now, after instance dropdown was clicked the 'Page name' comes first. So you have to get your hundreds of components separated on the different pages, which makes browsing the system is difficult.

The second - if you had your design system organized yesterday like "Category / State / Substate / Component Name" and you kept your hundreds of components at one page - now you're in trouble. Now you observe the mess and duplicate names while Instances dropdown was expanded. So prepare to spend hours and hours to rename everything.

Bravo, Figma. It's a really good improvement for the future, but you had to take care of it a few years ago when you made your first steps to the design market...

PS: Are there any chances to get updated with components auto-renamer soon? Please take care of your users, who didn't hold components so freaky paginated...

PPS: Hey, community, how many from there are using "Components" tab to place items on your artboards by dragging? Is this your case?