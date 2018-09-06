Have you seen any public Figma prototypes?
5 hours ago from Larry Ioannidis, Web Developer @ rakun.ie
I would love to see a library where people share Figma prototypes! Really curious to see what great products folks have designed with that tool! :)
5 hours ago from Larry Ioannidis, Web Developer @ rakun.ie
I would love to see a library where people share Figma prototypes! Really curious to see what great products folks have designed with that tool! :)
Well, just thought about this. I just launched a UI kit and wanted to encourage people to share their designs and request reviews in Spectrum chat room. https://spectrum.chat/clarity4figma Let's see if it's gonna work out somehow :)
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now