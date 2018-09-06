Comparison of image optimization tools (getoptimage.com)
3 hours ago from Vlad Danilov, Founder at Optimage
3 hours ago from Vlad Danilov, Founder at Optimage
Great article! My two cents:
PNGyu should be included since the loseless compression is quite impressive
I agree tat ImageOptim is a compression beast… I am a little maniac since I usually do the following
- PngyuthenImageOptim
- JPEGminithenImageOptim
All this with great results
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now