1 comment

  • Kubilay SapayerKubilay Sapayer, 2 hours ago

    Hello world!

    I'm proud to present you my brand new 2018 portfolio!

    After being a fulltime Product designer in companies for the past couple years in branches like eCommerce and Hospitality, I decided to go full-time freelance and focus on my own projects. I started by rebranding myself and my whole website with many new projects that I haven't published in my portfolio before yet.

    I'm looking for freelance projects (long-term, short-term, remote and on location if needed). So if you're looking for a product designer to take your product to the next level please don't hesitate to contact me and do some awesome work together!

    Any feedback is welcome, in the meantime I will keep updating my website with new stuff and improve the site itself. So if you see weird bugs please let me know!

    Things to do: A contact page with a contact form instead of email link. Animate links Add more case studys

    www.kubilay.me

    0 points