New 2018 Kubilay Sapayer Portfolio! (kubilay.me)
4 hours ago from Kubilay Sapayer, UI / UX Designer
Hello world!
I'm proud to present you my brand new 2018 portfolio!
After being a fulltime Product designer in companies for the past couple years in branches like eCommerce and Hospitality, I decided to go full-time freelance and focus on my own projects. I started by rebranding myself and my whole website with many new projects that I haven't published in my portfolio before yet.
I'm looking for freelance projects (long-term, short-term, remote and on location if needed). So if you're looking for a product designer to take your product to the next level please don't hesitate to contact me and do some awesome work together!
Any feedback is welcome, in the meantime I will keep updating my website with new stuff and improve the site itself. So if you see weird bugs please let me know!
Things to do: A contact page with a contact form instead of email link. Animate links Add more case studys
