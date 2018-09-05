Just launched our free team wiki app! Would love to know what you guys think:)

3 hours ago from , Product Marketer at Nuclino GmbH

Hi guys! We just launched our mobile app Nuclino and would love your feedback. It's a team collaboration and knowledge management tool that can be used for internal documentation, content collaboration, or as a company wiki or knowledge base.

It's free regardless of the number of users in a team.

You can check it out in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The features we support so far:

  • Real-time, collaborative editing
  • Markdown support
  • Data visualization (graphs, boards, mind maps)
  • Wiki-style organization
  • Hierarchical tagging
  • Instant search
  • Checklists
  • @mentions
  • Drag-and-drop upload of media and attachments
  • Version history
  • Access rights management
  • Import and export of data

If we are missing something feel free to let us know! Any feedback is appreciated =)