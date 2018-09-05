Just launched our free team wiki app! Would love to know what you guys think:)
3 hours ago from Anastasia Churazova, Product Marketer at Nuclino GmbH
Hi guys! We just launched our mobile app Nuclino and would love your feedback. It's a team collaboration and knowledge management tool that can be used for internal documentation, content collaboration, or as a company wiki or knowledge base.
It's free regardless of the number of users in a team.
You can check it out in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
The features we support so far:
- Real-time, collaborative editing
- Markdown support
- Data visualization (graphs, boards, mind maps)
- Wiki-style organization
- Hierarchical tagging
- Instant search
- Checklists
- @mentions
- Drag-and-drop upload of media and attachments
- Version history
- Access rights management
- Import and export of data
If we are missing something feel free to let us know! Any feedback is appreciated =)
