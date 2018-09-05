Just launched our free team wiki app! Would love to know what you guys think:)

Hi guys! We just launched our mobile app Nuclino and would love your feedback. It's a team collaboration and knowledge management tool that can be used for internal documentation, content collaboration, or as a company wiki or knowledge base.

It's free regardless of the number of users in a team.

You can check it out in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The features we support so far:

Real-time, collaborative editing

Markdown support

Data visualization (graphs, boards, mind maps)

Wiki-style organization

Hierarchical tagging

Instant search

Checklists

@mentions

Drag-and-drop upload of media and attachments

Version history

Access rights management

Import and export of data

If we are missing something feel free to let us know! Any feedback is appreciated =)