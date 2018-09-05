1 comment
Bryan Zavestoski, 44 minutes ago
Hi Designer News! I'm excited to announce that the user interface animation course I've been working on for the past few months is officially live!
Over the past few years, more of my projects have had some element of motion in them. Meaningful Motion UI is basically what I wish I had when I started integrating motion and animation into my projects.
My first motion design project was completely prototyped in the browser! While that was definitely a valuable experience, there are so many more tools out there today that let us iterate quickly through motion design. The course uses InVision Studio in particular, but it's relevant to whatever tool you're using. It covers the tools and features within Studio, but it also discusses the fundamental principles of motion design.
It covers parallax, loading states, page transitions, and there's even a few bonuses about using motion in design systems.
I hope it's useful to anyone looking to improve their motion design skills or understand of their tools, and I'm open to any feedback on how it can be improved!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now