Adobe Cloud Issues
3 hours ago from Jignesh Lad, Digital Design @ Apadmi
There is a few of us today in our design team that are having issues with the Adobe suite.
Installed programs are not opening and Adobe keeps saying uninstall and install again which doesn't work.
Videos in AE unlinked but when linked don't work.
Finally, Adobe saying firewall settings and time is preventing Adobe to work.
Is anyone else here having issues with Adobe?
