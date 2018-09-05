Adobe Cloud Issues

3 hours ago from , Digital Design @ Apadmi

There is a few of us today in our design team that are having issues with the Adobe suite.

  1. Installed programs are not opening and Adobe keeps saying uninstall and install again which doesn't work.

  2. Videos in AE unlinked but when linked don't work.

  3. Finally, Adobe saying firewall settings and time is preventing Adobe to work.

Is anyone else here having issues with Adobe?

2 comments

  • Mauricio Paim, 1 minute ago

    I had problems with Adobe Cloud recently, mostly with XD. Cloud would say it was not installed but it would run normaly. When it said it was installed it couldn't be updated.

    At the end moved back to Sketch.

    0 points
  • Ken Em, 5 minutes ago

    Adobe: "Hey, lets put everything in the cloud!"

    What could go wrong?

    0 points