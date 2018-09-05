67 My 2018 Side Project. Heat Sync - A Kitchen Timekeeper for the Preoccupied Generation ⏲ (itunes.apple.com)4 hours ago from Lyndon Mayer, Director of UX @ Electronic ArtsLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now