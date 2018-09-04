1 comment

  • Mitchell KnightMitchell Knight, 1 minute ago

    As part of this new commitment between our organizations, Atlassian has made a strategic financial investment in InVision.

    How often does something like this lead to an investor (Atlassian) eventually buying the smaller company? I've never been a fan of Atlassian products but InVision is a critical part of my design process.

    0 points