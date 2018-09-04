Atlassian and InVision announce partnership (invisionapp.com)
14 hours ago from Jonathan Shariat, Designer @Intuit | Author @O'Reilly | Podcaster @DesignReview
14 hours ago from Jonathan Shariat, Designer @Intuit | Author @O'Reilly | Podcaster @DesignReview
As part of this new commitment between our organizations, Atlassian has made a strategic financial investment in InVision.
How often does something like this lead to an investor (Atlassian) eventually buying the smaller company? I've never been a fan of Atlassian products but InVision is a critical part of my design process.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now