Design deliverables. What's your process?
15 hours ago from Adam Haas, Lead Product Designer
Hi DN. I'd love to hear how you're handling ux design deliverables within a development team. I'm searching for tools to annotate/spec wireframes for hand off and haven't come across any elegant solutions yet. There's got to be something better than my Google doc specs linking to InVision prototype.
