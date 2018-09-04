Hey DN! I have a process question!

Hey guys! I had a question about process, specifically for motion/interaction design.

I'd like responses from those of you that work on agile teams at agencies and/or work with developers, but everyone is free to answer.

So my current process at work is this: Each sprint is dedicated to a certain feature or taskflow, and usually towards the end of the sprint (which is not enough time, but thats another story), I jump into Principle and start prototyping any animations/micro-animations.

I find that this isn't very ideal for a couple of reasons

1) Theres a chance the designs will change for a myriad of reasons, and then I've wasted time coming up with some cute little animation for a component that may not exist anymore

2) It doesn't allow me to holistically look at animations/interactions across the whole app.

So, when do you guys start to consider any animations or microanimations when you work in an agile environment? After the app is about done? Do you dedicate an entire Sprint or 2 to it?

Bonus question: How do you guys pass off animations to the devs? I've defined 2-4 Springs in Principle and sent a spec sheet, but it's still not a good process.

Any help would be appreciated. Trying to improve this process!

(P.S I also know Principle isnt ideal when designing animations across an entire app. Looking to switch to Framer soon!)