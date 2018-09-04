Fostering good criticism
3 hours ago from Evan MacAlpine, Designer
After a number of years working in the design industry, one truth seems to keep coming to forefront: criticism and feedback help make a project better, but conversely opens up the door for arbitrary opinions to degrade the quality of the final product. It's easy as a designer to get protective and not value external input (I've been there many times), but I don't want to be like that. I want to get better at fostering constructive feedback and protecting against the unhelpful stuff. In your experience, how do you do that?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now