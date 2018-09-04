Fostering good criticism

After a number of years working in the design industry, one truth seems to keep coming to forefront: criticism and feedback help make a project better, but conversely opens up the door for arbitrary opinions to degrade the quality of the final product. It's easy as a designer to get protective and not value external input (I've been there many times), but I don't want to be like that. I want to get better at fostering constructive feedback and protecting against the unhelpful stuff. In your experience, how do you do that?