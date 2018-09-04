1 comment

  Luke Jones, 1 hour ago

    I’ve been a designer for over a decade now and have worked remote since 2015. The freedom of working remote brings challenges around collaboration and critique that don't exist when working side-by-side in an office.

    This post is a summary of what I think are the key habits and techniques to making critique work when remote.

    Hit me up if you have any thoughts, if you want me to clarify anything, or if you've found an issue with the post I need to fix!

    Thanks :-)

