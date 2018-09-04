Live Now: UX / UI design with Cat Lo, Lauren Watters and Josh Iwata
2 hours ago from Matthew Hollingsworth
We’re back and focusing on UX / UI design in our live stream on Behance this week, with 3 talented designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach designing user interfaces and solving complex problems. Join us for some serious UX / UI inspiration - and join in the conversation during the live stream via the Behance chat pod! WHERE:http://bit.ly/2PtKWd4
WHEN: All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00am PST, to 3:00pm PST. You can see archived shows here: https://www.behance.net/live/replays/creative-fields/132
WHO:
Cat Lo is a NYC-based product designer passionate about transforming abstract concepts into impactful and engaging media in her work for clients like Nestlé and Lot18. This week Cat will design and prototype a bespoke floral delivery app in Adobe XD. https://www.behance.net/misscatlo
Lauren Watters advocates for designs that are the simplest form of sophisticated. Follow along with Lauren as she redesigns the web and mobile app experience for the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, known for their pioneering orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation work in Kenya. https://www.behance.net/laurenmease
Josh Iwata is a creative director with years of experience of working with brands from Paul Mitchell to Porche, and the co-founder of online appointment booking app Stemore. Over the next 3 days Josh will redesign and prototype an educational app for kids, with a deep dive into his process for problem solving. https://dribbble.com/iwata
You can view the exact schedule and times at:
