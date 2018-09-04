Color Leap - Color palettes used throughout history ⏳
5 hours ago from Brandon Shepherd, Co-Founder
Hi, guys. I just released this on Product Hunt today! It's a collection of color palettes used throughout different eras in history (from ancient Egypt through the 1960s). Each palette was created by sampling artwork made during 12 distinct time periods. Try it out if you want, and please leave some feedback. Thanks! https://colorleap.app
