Monthly running costs for Startups (startupcosts.co)
1 hour ago from eelco j
1 hour ago from eelco j
I just a launched a new interesting side-project: Startup Costs. It answers the question “How much does it cost to run a startup?”. Popular SaaS companies often talk about their MRR, but what about their monthly running costs?
Currently building the list of more open startups, but some interesting ones:
Feel free to add your startup / side-project. Interested in hearing your thoughts.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now