  • eelco jeelco j, 15 minutes ago

    I just a launched a new interesting side-project: Startup Costs. It answers the question “How much does it cost to run a startup?”. Popular SaaS companies often talk about their MRR, but what about their monthly running costs?

    Currently building the list of more open startups, but some interesting ones:

    • Blurt, recently launched writing/focus tool at $31.67 using DigitalOcean and Github;
    • GoRails, 4 years old Ruby on Rails learning at $506, amongst others Wistia, Podia, Amazon S3,
    • Krit, agency, amongst others, uses: CircleCI, Github, Heroku and Surge.

    Feel free to add your startup / side-project. Interested in hearing your thoughts.

