New SERIOUS.BUSINESS (serious.business)
Really stylish and really fun, can tell a lot of effort went into this to be expressive with the business. My only gripe is the scrolling, I could immediately tell my scrolling was being highjacked by javascript. Feels like I'm scrolling through treacle
Cool stuff. I like the combination of serif and sans serif. Please don't hijack the scroll, super clunky experience.
Love the direction of this. Very poor mobile experience tho!
Keep up the great work guys!
