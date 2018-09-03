3 comments

  • David DarnesDavid Darnes, 5 minutes ago

    Really stylish and really fun, can tell a lot of effort went into this to be expressive with the business. My only gripe is the scrolling, I could immediately tell my scrolling was being highjacked by javascript. Feels like I'm scrolling through treacle

    1 point
  • Maja CerarMaja Cerar, a minute ago

    Cool stuff. I like the combination of serif and sans serif. Please don't hijack the scroll, super clunky experience.

    0 points
  • Spencer HaizelSpencer Haizel, 1 minute ago

    Love the direction of this. Very poor mobile experience tho!

    Keep up the great work guys!

    0 points