  • Dan ChristianDan Christian, 2 minutes ago

    There's some really nice work here. I like the website too.

    I got a little concerned with the initial mouse interaction as I thought the whole website might be like that and it would distract from actually viewing the work, but that wasn't the case and I scrolled back up to play around with it after.

    The work shown is nice and varied but it would be cool to see more pieces of it and also some back story to some of the projects. It would be nice to learn a little about you too. Your Instagram is pretty interesting as well, maybe showcase some of that?

    I don't totally get the contact us strap line but overall it's a really nice portfolio and left me wanting to see more of it.

