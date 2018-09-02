Are designers in real danger in the event of another economic collapse (2018 one)?
3 hours ago from Emanuel Serbanoiu, UX/UI Designer
In the economic world people are raising concerns about the market and its imminent downfall, part of the explanation you can find in this video but there are many others like this one.
Are there any designers amongst us that went through the crysis in 2008 that can share their experiences? Layoffs, positions available at the time, any other insight. We might be able to have a real and constructive discussion about this.
