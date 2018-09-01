HTML/CSS/JS Courses for designers
5 hours ago from Mathias Arlund, Designer
Hey DN Im a Junior Digital Designer at an Agency. Im looking to improve my frontend skills.
I can read and understand HTML/CSS perfectly, and i can right a small amount from the hip, but not as much as i would like. My daily workflow is in Wordpress.
Can you suggest some intermediate/experienced HTML/CSS courses? maybe even some JS courses from a designers perspective.
Thanks!
