HTML/CSS/JS Courses for designers

Hey DN Im a Junior Digital Designer at an Agency. Im looking to improve my frontend skills.

I can read and understand HTML/CSS perfectly, and i can right a small amount from the hip, but not as much as i would like. My daily workflow is in Wordpress.

Can you suggest some intermediate/experienced HTML/CSS courses? maybe even some JS courses from a designers perspective.

Thanks!

