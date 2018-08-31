What's your thought on design tasks for a job application?

1 hour ago from , UX Designer - Feminist | Say hi@anmolbahl.com

I often face certain companies who give me design tasks to prove my skills before making a decision on hiring.

I do have a portfolio and live projects but when I get asked to do these tasks, I feel paranoid that the prospective companies might rip off my work and not hire me.

What are your thoughts?

2 comments

  • Nelson Abalos JrNelson Abalos Jr, 6 minutes ago

    upon looking back on my career, I wish I would have asked to be paid for my time to work on such tasks. That way, if the work is ever used and I'm not hired for the position, at least I was paid for that work.

    2 points
    • Anmol BahlAnmol Bahl, 3 minutes ago

      Good point, Nelson. What confuses me that sometimes these tasks are not directly related to what the company does but are design tasks based on fictional scenarios.

      Like, please show us your approach to designing an ATM for kids :/

      1 point