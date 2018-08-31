What's your thought on design tasks for a job application?
1 hour ago from Anmol Bahl, UX Designer - Feminist | Say hi@anmolbahl.com
I often face certain companies who give me design tasks to prove my skills before making a decision on hiring.
I do have a portfolio and live projects but when I get asked to do these tasks, I feel paranoid that the prospective companies might rip off my work and not hire me.
What are your thoughts?
