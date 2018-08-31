Need some advice, starting a new stage in my life.

Hi everyone, I'm going through a difficult moment in my life, I feel that I'm burning out at work (for many reasons that don't need to be explained here) and I really need a change. I considered working as a freelancer because it's something that I really want to try, but first I need to learn how to be self-sufficient, and by this I mean that I need to know how to code.

I've been working as a Ux an Ui designer and always had a frontend team supporting my work, and its something that I must learn a long time ago...that's why my question is: what courses do you think are the best or do you recommend me? I really liked the Superhi website, but I do not want to invest too much money without more research and comparison (Course quality, price, amount of concepts learned...).

Any tips or advice will be well received!

Thanks :)