Tight — A Chrome extension that improves Slack (rile.yt)
3 hours ago from Riley Tomasek, Cofounder @ Flight. Previously Software @ Dropbox.
Tight is a Chrome extension I built that increases readability, removes many redundant/useless buttons, improves the page layout and modernizes the overall style of Slack.
It is open source to encourage community contribution. Suggestions and pull requests are highly encouraged!
