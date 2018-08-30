SeoImage - Find who use, duplicate or steal your content.
7 hours ago from Clément JACQUELIN, Freelance UI Designer
Hello Designers,
If you want to know who steal, use or duplication your design, we've launched a new product for that : SeoImage .
The beta version allow you to upload an image or paste an url and we provide every informations found on the web.
You can try it for free now, I'm the designer of the website, I'll be please to have some feedback from designernews's community (about the service & the design).
Thanks !
