World Happiness Map
11 hours ago from Apcelent dev
I was always curious as to if we could showcase the happiness of the world. A simple and fun tool we built for ourselves.
We showcase the happiness of a location by virtue of the tweets people are doing.
We launched the simple tool.
Feedbacks / thoughts / suggestions are welcome.
