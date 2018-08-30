Take the Webflow Masterclass from Ran Segall (ran-segall.teachable.com)
1 hour ago from Carlos Montoya, Creative Director, Mappen
1 hour ago from Carlos Montoya, Creative Director, Mappen
I never learned it the “right way” to use Webflow until Ran Segalls Webflow Master Class. I’m 15% of the way through his class and I’ve immediately leveled up my coding game by putting into practice what Ran has taught me.
I’ll basically be a superhero by the time I’m done. I was good at designing websites, but I also wanted to be good at coding them. I took a chance with Webflow and it has paid off handsomely. So, take the plunge, and go take the class. You don’t need to learn how to code. All you need to do is start using Webflow correctly, and you’ll find yourself publishing websites as easily as you design them.
