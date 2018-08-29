What happened with Google Images?
3 hours ago from Jonathan Kelley, Freelance Designer
Anyone else having trouble enlarging/clicking on images?
Yes. Fixed now.
I had this problem for about 30min. URL query parameter was updating but it wasn't enlarging the photo. I guess they pushed some bad code.
No.
