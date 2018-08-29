3 comments

  • James LaneJames Lane, 1 hour ago

    Your iPhone svg (iPhone.svg) is 12.7mb!

    • Mathias AdamMathias Adam, 1 hour ago

      HAHA maybe need a little optimization, thanks man

      • James LaneJames Lane, a minute ago

        No probs. I was thinking it's a simple design, why is my browser struggling?! A png would probably suffice. I think it's because of the amount of data in the svg.

