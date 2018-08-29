Pulp Piano: Landing Page (dribbble.com)
3 hours ago from Mathias Adam, Head of Design at Blackpills
Your iPhone svg (iPhone.svg) is 12.7mb!
HAHA maybe need a little optimization, thanks man
No probs. I was thinking it's a simple design, why is my browser struggling?! A png would probably suffice. I think it's because of the amount of data in the svg.
