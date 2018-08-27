Improved search for Designer News (search-dn.netlify.com)
3 hours ago from Clément Denoix, Developer @Algolia
Clément,
Thanks again for spending the time to put this together! We'd love to gather user feedback via this post so @everyone feel free to leave your thoughts or comments about how this would improve search on DN.
I just tried two example searches it immediately appeared to be improved over the existing search.
This is great Clément! I do have one question though, I know Algolia uses a "like" search, so if I search for "sass" I also get terms like "pass." Is there any way to do exact match searches? I tried using quotes but that that didn't work.
Thank you for your feedback!
I just turned on the "advanced syntax" feature, so you should now be able to use
"" to do an exact match search (without typo tolerance).
Perfect! Thanks!
Hm. I tried searching for my user name as an example, in quotes, and for nothing.
Fantastic implementation of search for DN.
Things I dig about it:
The live search makes it seem lightning fast ⚡️
Much better UX for filters (it currently requires a selection plus an extra button press before sorting, which seems clunky)
The
All Time,
Last 24hr,
Past week, etc. is great, because most of the time, I'm trying to find a recent link, not a post from 4+ years ago. Possibly even a more precise date filter could be useful?
All in all, definitely an improvement on the existing search, and I'd love to see something like this implemented on DN.
