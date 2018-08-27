7 comments

  • Spenser WolzSpenser Wolz, 2 hours ago

    Clément,

    Thanks again for spending the time to put this together! We'd love to gather user feedback via this post so @everyone feel free to leave your thoughts or comments about how this would improve search on DN.

  • Ken Em, 43 minutes ago

    I just tried two example searches it immediately appeared to be improved over the existing search.

  • Andrew Hemans, 1 hour ago

    This is great Clément! I do have one question though, I know Algolia uses a "like" search, so if I search for "sass" I also get terms like "pass." Is there any way to do exact match searches? I tried using quotes but that that didn't work.

  • Matt CastilloMatt Castillo, 1 minute ago

    Fantastic implementation of search for DN.

    Things I dig about it:

    1. The live search makes it seem lightning fast ⚡️

    2. Much better UX for filters (it currently requires a selection plus an extra button press before sorting, which seems clunky)

    3. The All Time, Last 24hr, Past week, etc. is great, because most of the time, I'm trying to find a recent link, not a post from 4+ years ago. Possibly even a more precise date filter could be useful?

    All in all, definitely an improvement on the existing search, and I'd love to see something like this implemented on DN.

