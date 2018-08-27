3 comments

    I like the direction of this. I could see multiple benefits, and negatives of something like this.. but definitely an interesting use-case to solve for.

    I spent the first few weeks at my new job at Cantina working on a mini design project. As part of the onboarding experience I was tasked with designing something that solves an everyday problem. I chose to design an app to help keep school students and staff safe during an active shooting. Please take a look at my project!

      ...was tasked with designing something that solves an everyday problem.

      Certainly a reach, but I understand what you're getting at.

