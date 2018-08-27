New website design for Buffer (buffer.com)
7 hours ago from Christophe Bouche, Product Designer & Digital AD - Cofounder @revealparis
That is an extremely uninteresting website. It feels like someone used one of those UI kits to make it.
I wonder why they chose such a small max-width. To optimize across all screen sizes?
I've actually started to do this as well, I think it provides a good parity between small and large screen sizes. But, I don't like that they haven't constrained their header width at all. Bothers me when content is restricted and headers / footers are not.
Is your max-width usually this small?
The headers/footers are contained for me, at least on Chrome. I do like how some of the shapes float beyond the boundaries of the content.
