4 comments

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 1 hour ago

    That is an extremely uninteresting website. It feels like someone used one of those UI kits to make it.

    2 points
  • Jason LiJason Li, 5 hours ago

    I wonder why they chose such a small max-width. To optimize across all screen sizes?

    2 points
    • James Mikrut, 4 hours ago

      I've actually started to do this as well, I think it provides a good parity between small and large screen sizes. But, I don't like that they haven't constrained their header width at all. Bothers me when content is restricted and headers / footers are not.

      1 point
      • Matt Hirsch, 4 minutes ago

        Is your max-width usually this small?

        The headers/footers are contained for me, at least on Chrome. I do like how some of the shapes float beyond the boundaries of the content.

        0 points