New way to share AI files with developers - even without Adobe Illustrator

Hello,

Recently we had here a great discussion whether Adobe Illustrator is still used for UI design. Thank you guys for that.

We have found out that many designers still struggle with sharing AI files with development and that turning AI vector graphics to code can be quite painful - such as - no batch-export for various resolutions, - the lack of a proper measure tool, - no SVG optimization, - or simply the fact that to open an AI file the developer needs to have Adobe Illustrator on your machine.

Having built a design hand-off tool, we have got 1000+ user requests on uservoice to support Adobe Illustrator.

Today, I'm excited to share with you our experimental Adobe Illustrator support. It's still in Beta, but we plan to optimize it overtime.

To try it just drag & drop any PDF Compatible Illustrator file to Avocode (or sync it via our new plugin) and share the design with the developer via a link.

Feel free to play with it and let me know your thoughts.

Cheers.