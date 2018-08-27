5 comments

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 6 hours ago

    not sure what i was expecting. hm

    and then... oh

    2 points
  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 1 minute ago

    It looks like someone learned HTML in 1999 and decided to make a website. Good for them.

    0 points
  • Sandro Cantante, 2 minutes ago

    I once knew something very similar to an offline-only magazine. It was called "magazine".

    Jokes aside, I think that the magazine is very interesting, I just don't feel that the "offline-only" does much for it (apart from being a marketing effort). If I wanted an escape from the online world, I wouldn't search for a magazine online.

    0 points
  • Jimmy HookerJimmy Hooker, a minute ago

    This is awesome. Gimmicky, but I'm into the gimmick.

    0 points
  • Daniel GoldenDaniel Golden, 5 hours ago

    Hahaha, you guys are thorough

    0 points