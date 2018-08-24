Would you use this? Quick slack concept (twitter.com)
44 minutes ago from Tareq Ismail, Principal Designer, Amplitude Inc.
44 minutes ago from Tareq Ismail, Principal Designer, Amplitude Inc.
Yes. I do this anyway, so if it auto replaced the word I spelled wrong that'd be perfect.
Also just a head's up - Your companies website doesnt work if you have Ublock. It only displays the header then nothing else works. Also it tried to prevent you from entering it in the first place.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now